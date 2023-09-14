Access Bank Nigeria

Banky W Expresses Gratitude for Tribunal's Ruling

Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, a House of Representatives hopeful and artiste, expressed his gratitude for the Election Petitions Tribunal's ruling that ordered a rerun in the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos State. The Independent National Electoral Commission had initially declared Mr. Thaddeus Atta of the Labour Party as the winner of the February 2023 election, with Banky W and Ibrahim Obanikoro trailing behind.

In response to the tribunal's decision, Banky W appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today program and considered it a miracle and a testament to perseverance and faith that they were given another chance to finish the election. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that people can exercise their constitutional rights to participate in elections, especially in a democracy.

Banky W highlighted the frustration of over 30,000 voters across 30 polling units who were ready to vote but were prevented from doing so due to violence, voter suppression, and the absence of INEC officers in certain areas. He expressed gratitude that the court recognized the importance of counting every vote and hearing every voice, regardless of political affiliation.

This ruling signifies a renewed opportunity for the people of Eti-Osa Federal Constituency to participate in the rebuilding of their democracy and have their voices heard
 

