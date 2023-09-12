Access Bank Nigeria

Politics Banky W Receives Second Chance in Eti Osa as Tribunal Invalidates Labour's Attah Win, Orders Supplementary Poll

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-09-12T100527.529.jpg
The parliamentary election petitions tribunal has made a significant ruling, overturning the victory of Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives election for the Eti-Osa federal constituency. In its judgment, the tribunal also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units within 90 days. This decision aligns with the claims made by Banky W and Babajide Obanikoro, asserting that elections did not take place in approximately 40 polling units.

The initial election results had declared Thaddeus Attah the winner with 24,075 votes, while Banky W of the Peoples Democratic Party received 18,666 votes, and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress secured 16,901 votes.

For Banky W, this tribunal ruling presents a potential turning point in his political career, offering him a renewed opportunity to become a federal lawmaker. He expressed his optimism through a tweet, stating, "It is possible. Still."

The spokesperson for the Labour Party in Lagos, Olubunmi Adesanya, acknowledged the tribunal's decision and mentioned that the party would consult with legal advisors to determine their course of action in response to the ruling
 

Similar threads

K
Politics Banky W, Obanikoro lose as Labour Party wins Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat - Linda Ikeji's Blog
Replies
0
Views
241
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment Fresh hope for Banky W as tribunal sacks Labour’s Attah, orders supplementary poll in Eti Osa - Peoples Gazette
Replies
0
Views
36
Kayode Israel
K
E
Politics Atiku, Kwankwaso, and Obi in Talks for Merger to Challenge APC's Dominance
Replies
0
Views
716
ese
E
E
Politics Shocking Ruling: Tribunal Rules That INEC Is Not Mandated To Collate Or Transmit Results Electronically
Replies
0
Views
197
ese
E
L
Metro Top Labour Party Officials Arrested for Possessing Sensitive INEC Documents in Delta State
Replies
0
Views
1K
LequteMan
L
Back
Top