The parliamentary election petitions tribunal has made a significant ruling, overturning the victory of Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives election for the Eti-Osa federal constituency. In its judgment, the tribunal also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units within 90 days. This decision aligns with the claims made by Banky W and Babajide Obanikoro, asserting that elections did not take place in approximately 40 polling units.
The initial election results had declared Thaddeus Attah the winner with 24,075 votes, while Banky W of the Peoples Democratic Party received 18,666 votes, and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress secured 16,901 votes.
For Banky W, this tribunal ruling presents a potential turning point in his political career, offering him a renewed opportunity to become a federal lawmaker. He expressed his optimism through a tweet, stating, "It is possible. Still."
The spokesperson for the Labour Party in Lagos, Olubunmi Adesanya, acknowledged the tribunal's decision and mentioned that the party would consult with legal advisors to determine their course of action in response to the ruling