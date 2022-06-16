Accommodation (2 Persons per room)

[email protected]

[email protected]

Are you a young footballer looking for an opportunity to kick start your football career in Europe?Do you wish to try out with top football clubs in Spain and stand a chance to sign a professional contract?Are you a parent/guardian who is interested in providing the best European football development for your child/ward in a serene environment with top class facilities and high ranking coaching staff?The Canary Football Academy, Canary Island Spain, a top rated football Academy offers comprehensive football development and opportunities for players who wish to pursue a career in football. With mandates from top clubs in Spain to scout for talented footballers across Nigeria and Africa, we provide the best opportunity for you to start off your career as a footballer.With our exclusive partners in Nigeria, El Dotado Sport Promoters, you are just a call away from playing out your dreams in Spain and Europe.Full Season (One Year |€15,000 (This includes):Join Canary Football Academy and get the opportunity to play top flight football in Spain.Brought to you by Rd Global Sports (Spain) & El Dotado Sport (Nigeria)T & C Apply