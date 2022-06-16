Are you a young footballer looking for an opportunity to kick start your football career in Europe?
Do you wish to try out with top football clubs in Spain and stand a chance to sign a professional contract?
Are you a parent/guardian who is interested in providing the best European football development for your child/ward in a serene environment with top class facilities and high ranking coaching staff?
Then look no further!!!
The Canary Football Academy, Canary Island Spain, a top rated football Academy offers comprehensive football development and opportunities for players who wish to pursue a career in football. With mandates from top clubs in Spain to scout for talented footballers across Nigeria and Africa, we provide the best opportunity for you to start off your career as a footballer.
With our exclusive partners in Nigeria, El Dotado Sport Promoters, you are just a call away from playing out your dreams in Spain and Europe.
This Offer covers:
Full Season (One Year | Starting in September, 2022)
€15,000 (This includes):
- Accommodation (2 Persons per room)
- Feeding (3 meal per day)
- Private Coach - 3 times a Week
- Gym
- Spanish Language Classes
- Sport Psychologist
- One Official League Match per Week
- Spanish Football Club Training and Licence to Play the Spanish League 3 - 4 Times Weekly
- Video Recording of all your Matches
- Leisure Weekend Activities
- Spa and Pool
- 24h Security
- Club Trials in 1st, 2nd & 3rd Division Clubs
- Training Kits
- And More
Call us now on:
+234 (0) 807 976 4610 | +234 (0) 905 303 8125
Send us a mail on: [email protected], [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://eldotadosport.com
Brought to you by Rd Global Sports (Spain) & El Dotado Sport (Nigeria)
T & C Apply