Former Super Falcons captain, Desire Oparanozie, has announced her retirement from professional football. The 29-year-old striker made the announcement on her social media account, expressing gratitude to her fans, family, friends, teammates, coaches, and opponents for their support throughout her career.Oparanozie, known for her prolific goal-scoring ability, was part of the Super Falcons team that reached the second round of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. However, her last match for the national team ended in disappointment as she missed a penalty during a shootout against England in the round of 16, leading to Nigeria's exit from the tournament.She began her international career in 2010 and became an integral part of the Super Falcons, contributing significantly to the team's successes over the years. Oparanozie represented Nigeria in four FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments.Her club career included stints in Russia, China, and France, but she started with Nigerian clubs Bayelsa Queens and Delta Queens. Before her international club ventures, Oparanozie had already achieved success by winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with the Super Falcons in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.Desire Oparanozie's retirement marks the end of an era for Nigerian women's football, and her contributions to the sport will be remembered with fondness