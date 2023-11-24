As 2023 is coming to an end and we are heading into 2024 – it is a good time to take a step back and review the local betting scene. This industry undergoes swift transformations – fresh betting platforms emerge, established ones undergo facelifts, and regrettably, some shut their doors.
Given these constant changes, what held true a year ago, might have completely changed by now. Therefore, we thought it would be a good idea to take some time and go over several local betting brands to see which ones would be our go-to ones for the upcoming year.
In our evaluation, we've singled out four betting brands excelling in four different categories: the one with the best welcome offer, the most crypto-friendly sportsbook, the broadest sports variety, and the top new brand. Feel free to scroll down to your area of interest or take a comprehensive look at each – discovering what resonates with you.
iLOT Bet – Best Local Brand
iLOT Bet is an original Nigerian betting brand that’s run by a company that’s based in Nigeria. At the moment they are actually one of the best betting sites among those who hold a National Lottery Regulatory Commission license.
They support Palmpay as one of the main payment methods. This facilitates effortless deposit and withdrawal transactions, seamlessly connecting with any local Nigerian bank account.
Registration and Welcome Offer
As a newcomer, you will be able to quickly get the ball rolling as the registration process takes only 1 minute to complete.
Once your new account is in place, you unlock the opportunity to claim the new player welcome bonus. The bonus percentage varies between 50%, 80% or 100% depending on the size of your first deposit. If you want to receive the maximum 100% bonus, your first deposit should be between ₦10,000 and ₦20,000.
1win Nigeria – Best Crypto-friendly Sportsbook
It’s no secret that cryptocurrencies have become a normal part of our everyday lives and being able to effortlessly use your crypto with a betting operator is always a big plus. 1win Nigeria offers just that – you can choose between 15+ different cryptocurrencies to top up your account or withdraw winnings.
Importantly, the availability of crypto doesn't limit your options with 1win. They also facilitate direct bank transfers for deposits and provide PerfectMoney as an additional avenue for withdrawal requests.
If you’ve read thus far, here’s a little gift – you can sign up using our exclusive 100NGN promo code to get an extra warm welcome.
Registration and Welcome Offer
Creating a new account at 1win is easy and quick. You can either sign up with your mobile phone number, in which case you will need to enter your number and desired password or you can log in using a social media account. At the moment, social media sign in is supported via Google and Telegram.
The welcome offer for new players is quite generous as well, it’s a package containing three consecutive bonuses, which can add up to ₦1,000,000. A small deposit of just ₦420 is already enough to activate the welcome offer.
Bangbet – Best Sports Variety
Bangbet is a relatively well-known brand, they operate in many African countries and are quite big in Nigeria. They currently operate under a valid National Lottery Regulatory Commission license, all license holders are listed on the regulator’s official website, so you can always verify things there.
Being as big as Bangbet is, they have more than enough resources to pout into their sportsbook product improving its quality and content diversity. This dedication places them among the top-tier betting sites in Nigeria, particularly notable for their extensive coverage of sports and tournaments. At any given time, you will have more than 1700 football games to choose from.
Registration and Welcome Offer
In order to create an account with Bangbet, you will need to enter your phone number and verify it by receiving an OTP (one-time password). Once you complete that step, you can assign a permanent password for your newly created account. Going forward, your phone number will be used as your login.
It's worth noting that the new player welcome offer may not always be available. Therefore, you will need to check the promotion page before registering to confirm its availability. Previously, when Bangbet had a welcome offer, it was a 100% welcome bonus up to ₦500,000.
Helabet NG – Best New Betting Brand
Helabet is a completely new name in the local betting scene, they have been available in Nigeria for over a year now, but they’ve only actually started gaining popularity now. They run on a well-known platform which supports a wide range of sports and betting markets and also have iPhone and Android apps that you can download.
Nevertheless, all of the above isn’t why we decided to name them the best new brand. Helabet has a very interesting and rather unique offer for their active players – if you are a subscriber of Glo and / or MTN phone networks, you can use their website without using any of your mobile internet data! The only requirement is to have a positive balance on your player account.
If you are planning to sign up with Helabet, make sure to use our exclusive 100NGN promo code on the registration page.
Registration and Welcome Offer
Helabet offers many different ways to create an account, with the quickest one being one-click registrations. All it takes is literally just once click and you will have your new account credentials given to you in a pop-up window. Make sure to save and store them, as you will later need to add your email address / phone number as set up a permanent password.
You can also sign up using a standard registration form, a social media profile, an email address or your phone number.
The new player offer doesn’t particularly stand out in any way, yet it is still a solid 100% bonus up to ₦100,000. This bonus will be given to all new Nigerian players, all you need to do is make sure that your first deposit is at least ₦450.
Bet Responsibly
Before we wrap things up, we’d like to remind you of the importance of keeping healthy betting habits. Sports betting is something that’s supposed to add some additional excitement to your favorite sporting events. If you find yourself struggling with urges to place bets, when you clearly understand that you shouldn’t be doing it – it might be a good time to seek assistance.
We can recommend[URL='https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/' nofollow=true] https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/[/URL] as a good place to start – they have online support, where you can talk with a trained professional. Also, you will be able to take part in group discussions where you can listen to other people and share your feelings when and if you are ready.
