Money How do I claim my 10Bet bonus?

S

siteadmin

Administrator

Introduction​

1697797165455.png


Bonuses and promotions are typical in South African online gambling, benefiting bookmakers and punters. A bonus offer increases bettors' budgets while attracting more players to the bookmaker. Meanwhile, they come in different kinds; we have a welcome bonus, free spins, referral bonus, cashback, and more.

However, you will find a welcome bonus on most South African betting platforms. A good example is the 10bet sign-up bonus, offering you up to R3500. Claiming this bonus offer is also easy. Our post today will discuss the bonuses on 10Bet and guide you on how to claim them.

Quick Overview of 10Bet Bookmaker​

10Bet is a global betting brand open to bettors from 90+ nations, including South Africa. The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator licensed the bookmakers in the nation, and they produce premium sportsbooks and casino services for South African bettors. Some of the 20+ sports covered include Soccer, Basketball, Tennis, and Cricket; they all have impressive markets and odds.

Further, the user-friendliness of the sportsbook makes navigation and wagering simple, and an excellent support system is also available. Bettors can access multiple payment methods, and all transactions are secured with SSL encryption. Finally, a generous welcome bonus awaits new users, and other promotions are offered as you continue gambling on the site.

How to Claim My 10Bet Bonus​

10Bet offers its users bonuses and promotions, and this section will discuss the offers and their terms. We will also guide you on how to claim them.

10Bet Sign-up Bonus

As a new user, 10Bet welcomes you onboard with a triple offer where you stand to win a R3,500 total bonus and 10 Free Spins. Here is the breakdown: your first deposit of R50 and above would be 100% matched by 100% match up to R3,000 for Games, 50% matched up to R500 for sports bets, and 10 Free Bets.

How to Claim the Bonus

  1. Visit the 10Bet site and complete your registration.
  2. Log in and complete your FICA verification
  3. Make your first recharge of R50+
  4. Wager your deposit once on a minimum of 1.5odds bet, and your R3,000, R500, and 10 Free bets will be credited.
To make the bonuses withdrawable, you must wager the Game bonus 30x, the free bet 10x, and the free spin 1x within 15 days. Withdrawing your bonus before completing the wagering requirement forfeits your bonuses and bonus winnings. Deposits via the 1ForYou Voucher are exempted from this offer.

Weekly 20% Sports Bonus

1697797187154.png


Get a 20% deposit match every week when you recharge R50 or more. You can get up to an R2,000 deposit match, and this offer is only available once for every registered South African.

How to Claim the Bonus

  1. Log into your 10Bet account and Opt in for the 20% weekly sports bonus
  2. Make a qualifying deposit of R50 or more
  3. Wager your deposit 1x on 1.5 minimum odds, and the bonus will be available.
To convert your bonus to withdrawable cash, you must wager your bonus amount 5x within 7 days, or else you lose the bonus and the subsequent winnings. Also, cashed-out, draw, or canceled matches make you lose the bonus. Withdrawing before completing the wagering requirement and your bonus winnings cannot exceed R20,000.

25% Sunday Madness Deposit Match

You can get up to R300 in your Games bonus and Sports bet bonus each every Sunday by opting for the Sunday 25% bonus offer.

How to Claim the Bonus

  1. Opt-in for the 25% Sunday Madness Bonus after logging in to your account.
  2. Make a qualifying deposit of at least R5 and wager it on Games or Sports of not less than 1.5 odds.
  3. You will receive a 25% bonus twice—one as a sports betting bonus and the other for Casinos.
South African bettors must use the bonus within 3 days, and the Games bonus is subjected to 30x rollover. You can only claim this offer once, and your first opt-in makes you eligible every Sunday. Withdrawing before completing the wagering requirement of any bonus renders the bonus void.

50% Cashback on Multi Bets

1697797228556.png


10Bet offers to cover 50% of your bet loss if just one game lets your bet selection be 5 games or more. You can claim this offer 3 times.

How to Claim the Bonus

  1. Bet at least R5 real cash on a 5-game selection of at least 1.4 individual odds and 5.37 total odds.
  2. Wait till the bet is settled, and 10Bet will refund 50% of your stake if only one game lets your bet down. You can get up to R200.
Void games and the 'draw no bet' market are excluded from the selection. You can use the free bet on any sport.

Conclusion​

10Bet offers one of the best bonus and promotional offers for South African bettors. We have discussed the welcome bonus, how to claim it, and other bonuses on the bookmaker. However, there are other periodic bonuses, promotions, and tournament prizes you will enjoy when you play on this bookmaker. 10Bet Bookmaker is an ideal gambling site for bonus lovers.
 

Similar threads

S
  • Article
Money A Review of the Casino Click - Social Platform
Replies
0
Views
3K
siteadmin
S
S
Money MostBet: unleashing the ultimate online casino experience
Replies
0
Views
3K
siteadmin
S
S
  • Article
Money Online Casino Bankroll Management Tips
Replies
0
Views
4K
siteadmin
S
S
Money Casino Bonuses For Beginners
Replies
0
Views
2K
siteadmin
S
W
Sports SMS Betting on SportPesa: A Quick Guide
Replies
0
Views
471
Wakanda
W

Share the Power, Join the Success

Share your news, experiences, or promote your business. Reach out to us!

Contact us
Nigerian Bulletin
About Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian Bulletin is an innovative platform offering curated links to top news, diverse lifestyle topics, and a dynamic marketplace. With a strong presence on social media, it serves as a bridge connecting Nigerians to the latest updates and opportunities.

Get Updates

Keep up with the latest news of our company

Follow Us On
Home News Lifestyle Marketplace Contact Us FAQs
Community platform by XenForo® © 2010-2023 XenForo Ltd. © 2023 NigerianBulletin.com
Privacy policy Terms and rules
Back
Top