Introduction
Bonuses and promotions are typical in South African online gambling, benefiting bookmakers and punters. A bonus offer increases bettors' budgets while attracting more players to the bookmaker. Meanwhile, they come in different kinds; we have a welcome bonus, free spins, referral bonus, cashback, and more.
However, you will find a welcome bonus on most South African betting platforms. A good example is the 10bet sign-up bonus, offering you up to R3500. Claiming this bonus offer is also easy. Our post today will discuss the bonuses on 10Bet and guide you on how to claim them.
Quick Overview of 10Bet Bookmaker10Bet is a global betting brand open to bettors from 90+ nations, including South Africa. The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator licensed the bookmakers in the nation, and they produce premium sportsbooks and casino services for South African bettors. Some of the 20+ sports covered include Soccer, Basketball, Tennis, and Cricket; they all have impressive markets and odds.
Further, the user-friendliness of the sportsbook makes navigation and wagering simple, and an excellent support system is also available. Bettors can access multiple payment methods, and all transactions are secured with SSL encryption. Finally, a generous welcome bonus awaits new users, and other promotions are offered as you continue gambling on the site.
How to Claim My 10Bet Bonus10Bet offers its users bonuses and promotions, and this section will discuss the offers and their terms. We will also guide you on how to claim them.
10Bet Sign-up BonusAs a new user, 10Bet welcomes you onboard with a triple offer where you stand to win a R3,500 total bonus and 10 Free Spins. Here is the breakdown: your first deposit of R50 and above would be 100% matched by 100% match up to R3,000 for Games, 50% matched up to R500 for sports bets, and 10 Free Bets.
How to Claim the Bonus
- Visit the 10Bet site and complete your registration.
- Log in and complete your FICA verification
- Make your first recharge of R50+
- Wager your deposit once on a minimum of 1.5odds bet, and your R3,000, R500, and 10 Free bets will be credited.
Weekly 20% Sports Bonus
Get a 20% deposit match every week when you recharge R50 or more. You can get up to an R2,000 deposit match, and this offer is only available once for every registered South African.
How to Claim the Bonus
- Log into your 10Bet account and Opt in for the 20% weekly sports bonus
- Make a qualifying deposit of R50 or more
- Wager your deposit 1x on 1.5 minimum odds, and the bonus will be available.
25% Sunday Madness Deposit MatchYou can get up to R300 in your Games bonus and Sports bet bonus each every Sunday by opting for the Sunday 25% bonus offer.
How to Claim the Bonus
- Opt-in for the 25% Sunday Madness Bonus after logging in to your account.
- Make a qualifying deposit of at least R5 and wager it on Games or Sports of not less than 1.5 odds.
- You will receive a 25% bonus twice—one as a sports betting bonus and the other for Casinos.
50% Cashback on Multi Bets
10Bet offers to cover 50% of your bet loss if just one game lets your bet selection be 5 games or more. You can claim this offer 3 times.
How to Claim the Bonus
- Bet at least R5 real cash on a 5-game selection of at least 1.4 individual odds and 5.37 total odds.
- Wait till the bet is settled, and 10Bet will refund 50% of your stake if only one game lets your bet down. You can get up to R200.