Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, commonly known as Winners Chapel, has explained why he owns a fleet of private jets. He attributed this to God's abundant blessings upon him and his ministry.During a recent sermon at Winners Chapel, Bishop Oyedepo shared that God had instructed him to fly, and his church did not pursue it through human efforts. He stated that they were now changing planes like one would change bicycles due to God's abundant blessings.He emphasized that they did not engage in specific prayers or confessions for the aircraft but instead trusted in God's providence. When asked about the type of plane, he responded with "any kind," as he was not actively searching for one.Regarding the Ark Project, Bishop Oyedepo clarified that there had been no public call for offerings in Canaanland or any church branches. Despite the fluctuations in the dollar-to-naira exchange rate, he mentioned that the project continued without external forex input, attributing its progress to divine blessings.Lastly, Bishop Oyedepo affirmed the biblical significance of tithing, citing the example of John D. Rockefeller, who became the first American billionaire and was known to tithe. He emphasized that people do not lack due to giving but rather due to withholding.This explanation sheds light on the Bishop's perspective on his private jet ownership and the principles he follows in his ministry