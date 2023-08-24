The BRICS group of developing nations has turned down Nigeria's application to join and instead extended invitations to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a bid to strengthen the bloc's influence and challenge the US and Western-centric world order. The expansion, announced on August 24, seeks to address the perceived US-favoring global order and boost the bloc's economic and political influence. BRICS currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
The move comes amid Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis and escalating tensions between China and the US. The incoming members are set to join on January 1, 2024, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa suggesting the possibility of further expansion in the future. Chinese President Xi Jinping noted the historic nature of the membership expansion, emphasizing its potential to strengthen BRICS' cooperation mechanism and promote global peace and development. United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed their countries' inclusion in the expansion.
