Vice President Kashim Shettima has addressed rumors by confirming that Nigeria did not apply for membership in the BRICS group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This clarification came shortly after BRICS announced its expansion to include six new members: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.Shettima explained that Nigeria's decision not to apply was due to several factors, including the need for consensus building and evaluation of various tendencies and issues. He emphasized the involvement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in making informed decisions and mentioned consultations with the economic advisory council, Federal Executive Council, and the National Assembly.During the BRICS Summit held in South Africa, Shettima called on Nigerians living in South Africa to uphold the law and respect the host country's citizens.China's President Xi Jinping expressed enthusiasm about the historic membership expansion, seeing it as a new chapter for BRICS cooperation that would enhance global peace and development. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed the momentous occasion for his country, and Iran's presidential advisor Mohammad Jamshidi characterized it as a strategic success for Iran's foreign policy. The UAE and Egypt also welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with BRICS, a group that represents a substantial portion of the world's population and wealth across continents. The new members will officially join from January 1