Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has criticized Afrobeats, stating that it lacks substance and real-life experiences. In an interview with Apple Music, the African Giant remarked that around 90% of Afrobeats songs focus on portraying a carefree and enjoyable time, without delving into meaningful subjects. Burna Boy highlighted that many artists lack genuine life experiences to draw from, resulting in a lack of substance in their music.
He expressed that life is not just about having a good time. His comments have sparked diverse reactions on social media, with some supporting his viewpoint while others have criticized him for appearing arrogant.
