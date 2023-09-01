Access Bank Nigeria

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy, also known as Damini Ogulu, has made a bold claim about American rapper J.Cole. Burna Boy asserts that during a studio session, J.Cole told him he is on the same level as the late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

Burna Boy disclosed this intriguing anecdote during his appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast hosted by Elliott Wilson. He recounted a studio session with J. Cole and a group of tall basketball players where they engaged in meaningful conversations about life before recording any music.

He stated, "Before we start [recording], he [J. Cole] just goes, 'Bro, this ngga is Tupac.' And then I looked around to see who he's talking about. It's me he's talking about. He's like, this ngga is like Tupac reincarnated in Africa."

Notably, J. Cole featured on Burna Boy's seventh studio album, 'I Told Them...', specifically on the track 'Thanks', which was released the previous week. Burna Boy's revelation adds to the growing acclaim and recognition he has received in the international music scene

 
