Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has received seven nominations for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The nominations list was unveiled, with 21 Savage and Cardi B leading with 12 nominations each, followed by Drake with nine, and J. Cole with six nods.Burna Boy's nominations include "Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year," "Song of the Year," "Best Hip-Hop Video," "Best Collaboration," "Best Live Performer," "Lyricist of the Year," and "Hustler of the Year."The acclaimed "African Giant" had previously secured four nominations for the 2023 BET Awards in June.The full list of nominations for the BET Hip-Hop Awards includes categories like "Hip-hop Album of the Year," "Best Hip-hop Video," "Best Collaboration," "Impact Track," "Best Duo or Group," "Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist," "Lyricist of the Year," "Producer of the Year," "Video Director of the Year," "DJ of the Year," "Best Hip-hop Platform," "Hustler of the Year," and "Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse."Burna Boy's impressive presence among these nominations further solidifies his status as a global hip-hop and music icon. The awards ceremony is set to celebrate and honor outstanding achievements in hip-hop music and culture