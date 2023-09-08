Access Bank Nigeria

Entertainment Burna Boy Receives Seven Nods at BET Hip Hop Awards: A Look at the Full List

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-09-08T104856.175.jpg
Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has received seven nominations for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The nominations list was unveiled, with 21 Savage and Cardi B leading with 12 nominations each, followed by Drake with nine, and J. Cole with six nods.

Burna Boy's nominations include "Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year," "Song of the Year," "Best Hip-Hop Video," "Best Collaboration," "Best Live Performer," "Lyricist of the Year," and "Hustler of the Year."

The acclaimed "African Giant" had previously secured four nominations for the 2023 BET Awards in June.

The full list of nominations for the BET Hip-Hop Awards includes categories like "Hip-hop Album of the Year," "Best Hip-hop Video," "Best Collaboration," "Impact Track," "Best Duo or Group," "Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist," "Lyricist of the Year," "Producer of the Year," "Video Director of the Year," "DJ of the Year," "Best Hip-hop Platform," "Hustler of the Year," and "Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse."

Burna Boy's impressive presence among these nominations further solidifies his status as a global hip-hop and music icon. The awards ceremony is set to celebrate and honor outstanding achievements in hip-hop music and culture
 

Similar threads

K
Entertainment Burna Boy, Tems nominated for BET Hip Hop Award – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
332
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment Burna Boy Leads As Tems, Asake, Wizkid And Ayra Starr Bag 2023 BET Awards Nominations - The Net
Replies
0
Views
284
Kayode Israel
K
E
Entertainment Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List] - Pulse Ng
Replies
0
Views
327
ese
E
E
  • Sticky
Entertainment [VIDEO] J. Cole Said, 'I am 2Pac Reincarnated in Africa' - Burna Boy
Replies
0
Views
278
ese
E
E
  • Sticky
Entertainment [Full Winners List] Rema, Asake, and Others Shine at the 16th Headies Awards in Atlanta
Replies
0
Views
259
ese
E
Back
Top