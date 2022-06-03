siteadmin
Administrator
Cargoworth Alliance & Logistics Limited “CALL” is an international Freight Forwarding and Shipping Agency built with the basic vision of providing every necessary logistics solutions for an international scenery that is in a continue change.
Services include:
Services include:
- Intelligent warehousing solutions
- Ocean Freight
- International Freight Forwarding & Shipping
- Air Freight
- Sea Freight
- Road Freight
- Other services
Air & Sea Freight Company in Nigeria - Cargoworth Alliance & Logistics
We specialize in air & sea freight services in Nigeria, China, USA, UK, India and other countries at affordable prices. For more call at: +234-813-293-0044.
www.cargoworthalliance.net
Last edited: