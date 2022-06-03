Access Bank Nigeria

Cargoworth Alliance & Logistics Limited


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator
Cargoworth Alliance & Logistics Limited “CALL” is an international Freight Forwarding and Shipping Agency built with the basic vision of providing every necessary logistics solutions for an international scenery that is in a continue change.

Services include:

Air & Sea Freight Company in Nigeria - Cargoworth Alliance & Logistics

We specialize in air & sea freight services in Nigeria, China, USA, UK, India and other countries at affordable prices. For more call at: +234-813-293-0044.
www.cargoworthalliance.net
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

N
Vacancy Cambel Shipping and Logistics Service Limited Recruitment for Marketing Supervisor - Jobgurus
Replies
0
Views
257
nigeriatopjobs
N
siteadmin
Sponsored Alkanes Energy Services Limited - Marine Logistics and Procurement
Replies
3
Views
34K
micon
micon
N
Vacancy Human Resource Manager at Pukka Logistics & Support Services Limited - Justjobsng
Replies
0
Views
3K
nigeriatopjobs
N
N
Vacancy Clearing Manager at Vinnig Logistics Nigeria Limited, Lagos , Nigeria - Justjobs
Replies
0
Views
249
nigeriatopjobs
N
N
Vacancy Front Desk Officer at Terra Energy Services Nigeria Limited - Justjobsng
Replies
0
Views
1K
nigeriatopjobs
N

Sponsor Posts

Top