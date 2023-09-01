Access Bank Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has issued a directive for international airlines to vacate the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) starting from October 1, 2023. He also announced the suspension of airport concessions, including the Nigeria Air project and other contracts within the aviation sector.

Keyamo, during a visit to the international airports in Lagos, expressed concern about the deteriorating state of the old terminal at MMIA, citing issues such as malfunctioning lifts, ineffective air conditioning systems, and an unwelcoming entrance. He emphasized that the new terminal, built by the Chinese, is underutilized primarily because it was not designed to accommodate large planes.

As a short-term solution, Keyamo declared that the old terminal would be temporarily shut down, and international airlines, along with other companies utilizing the facility, were given until October 1, 2023, to move to terminal 2. Emergency procurement would be initiated to acquire large buses for orderly passenger transfers between the planes and the terminal.

Regarding the long-term plan, Keyamo mentioned the intention to build avio bridges for larger aircraft.

Additionally, Keyamo addressed issues of security at the airport, particularly the theft of over 187 runway lights from the international runway, leading to a delay in utilizing another runway. He pledged to provide logistics to replace the stolen lights and enhance security measures.

The minister also mentioned the suspension of the airport concession, Nigeria Air project, and other contracts, pending a comprehensive review and briefing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo expressed his commitment to providing improved aviation services to Nigerians and aligning with President Buhari's vision for the sector.
 

