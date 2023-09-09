American teenager Coco Gauff secured her first Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday with a hard-fought victory over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Gauff, just 19 years old, displayed tremendous determination and resilience throughout the match, ultimately winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 6 minutes.



This victory marked a remarkable turnaround in Gauff's season. After a heartbreaking first-round exit at Wimbledon, she bounced back to claim titles in Washington and Cincinnati. The US Open win was the pinnacle of her young career, especially after a devastating loss at the French Open the previous year.



In her post-match interview, Gauff expressed her elation, saying, "It means so much to me. I feel like I’m a little bit in shock in this moment." She also used the opportunity to thank those who had doubted her talent, jokingly saying, "Honestly thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were putting gas on my fire, and I’m burning so bright right now."



Coco Gauff became the third American teenager to win the US Open, following in the footsteps of legends like Tracy Austin and Serena Williams. Her journey to victory was a testament to her resilience and determination, inspiring tennis fans around the world.



