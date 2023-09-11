Novak Djokovic secured his 24th Grand Slam singles title, matching Margaret Court's 50-year record, after a grueling US Open final against Daniil Medvedev in New York. The 36-year-old Serb triumphed with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory, but the straight-set scoreline belies the intensity of the match.



After a comfortable opening set, Djokovic faced a brutal second set that lasted one hour and 44 minutes, where he appeared physically troubled. However, he displayed his greatness to win his fourth US Open title. This achievement came after Djokovic had already surpassed Rafael Nadal's record tally of 22 men's major titles earlier in the year.



In 2023, Djokovic won three of the four Grand Slam titles, becoming the first man to achieve this feat four times. He now has the opportunity to surpass Court's record at the Australian Open, where he has already won a record 10 titles.



Despite a Wimbledon loss earlier in the year that hinted at a changing-of-the-guard moment in men's tennis, Djokovic continues to defy expectations and will return to the world number one spot. He remains focused on his game, undeterred by discussions of a "passing of the torch" in the sport. Djokovic's enduring dominance is one of sport's most remarkable achievements.