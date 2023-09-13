Rachel Bailey, 30, and her husband, Alexander, 30, have shared how breastfeeding has become a unique aspect of their relationship, asserting it has strengthened their marriage. Rachel initially began breastfeeding Alexander in 2016 when she experienced over-lactation while nursing their child, Troy, then a baby. When Rachel forgot her breast pump during a cruise, she faced severe engorgement, prompting Alexander to help relieve her pain by drinking her breast milk. Initially, both were hesitant, but they soon realized it was a practical solution. They argue that it is not a fetish or kink but rather a source of emotional bonding.The couple later extended this practice when Rachel over-lactated with their other two children, Aria and Matthew. Rachel ensures their kids are fed first before Alexander receives her milk, now primarily at night due to reduced milk production during the day. Rachel emphasized that sharing this experience has deepened their connection and strengthened their bond. Despite acknowledging that it's a taboo subject, the couple decided to share their story, believing there's no shame in it and emphasizing the positive effects it has had on their relationship and family life.