The contenders for the 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award have been unveiled by UEFA. The prestigious nominees include:The winner of this acclaimed award will be disclosed during the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw event, scheduled for August 31 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.The shortlist was shaped by the UEFA technical study group, evaluating player performances across the 2022/23 season for both club and national teams. The final trio were chosen through a voting process involving coaches from clubs participating in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League group stages. Additionally, coaches of national teams from UEFA's member associations and a group of journalists chosen by the European Sports Media (ESM) contributed to the selection.The nominees were ranked using a points system, where coaches and journalists allocated five, three, and one point to their top three players respectively. The final outcome was determined by the total votes from coaches and journalists, excluding votes for players from their own teams.Other players who received votes include İlkay Gündoğan, Rodri, Kylian Mbappé, Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister, and Jesús Navas. The nominees for the UEFA Women's Player and Coach of the Year awards are anticipated to be revealed in the upcoming week.