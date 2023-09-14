Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has added another prestigious nomination to his list of accolades, as he was named among the nominees for the FIFA Best Player award. This comes just days after his nomination for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award. Osimhen finds himself in esteemed company, competing against football luminaries like Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Kylian Mbappe in the men's category.



Notably, Osimhen's nomination for the FIFA Best Player award marks a historic moment for Nigerian football, as he becomes the first Nigerian player to be considered for this accolade. His nomination comes on the back of an outstanding season with Napoli, where he scored 25 league goals, helping the team secure their first Serie A title in 33 years. He also made history by becoming the first African to top the Serie A scorers' chart.



Osimhen's contributions extended beyond club football, as he played a pivotal role in Napoli's UEFA Champions League campaign and helped the Nigerian national team secure a spot in the postponed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



In contrast, Osimhen's compatriot, Asisat Oshoala, who received a Ballon d'Or nomination in the female category, did not make the cut for the FIFA Best Award.



The list of nominees also includes coaches for both men's and women's categories, recognizing the outstanding contributions of football leaders across the glob