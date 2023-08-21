Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has shared a cryptic message on social media, weeks after the Senate did not confirm his ministerial nomination. Posting on the platform formerly known as Twitter, El-Rufai quoted lyrics from Bob Marley's song 'Who The Cap Fit.' He praised Marley's musical talent and mentioned his love for reggae music.
The lyrics he shared underline themes of mistrust, hidden agendas, and betrayal among friends. The lines suggest that a person's worst enemy might be their best friend and that secrets shared with friends can be turned against them.
The post came after El-Rufai was one of the ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu. The Senate confirmed 45 nominees but withheld confirmation for El-Rufai and two others due to "security clearance" concerns. The Senate screening also included a petition raising issues of insecurity, unity, and national cohesion against El-Rufai.
Last edited: