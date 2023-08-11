According to Premium Times Nigeria, in a sudden and unexpected move, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has made it clear that he no longer wishes to be part of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet. This shocking decision was conveyed to President Tinubu during a meeting held on Tuesday.Sources within the Presidency unveiled that El-Rufai intends to participate in Nigeria's progress as a private citizen. The former governor, also taking a surprising personal turn, expressed his intentions to divert his attention to his doctoral programme in The Netherlands.Amid this unexpected turn of events, El-Rufai proposed Jafaru Ibrahim Sani as a new candidate for the ministerial position representing Kaduna State, emphasizing Sani's potential value to the presidency. Notably, Mr Sani has previously held important roles in Kaduna State during El-Rufai's tenure as governor.This unexpected decision came on the heels of the Senate's decision to withhold El-Rufai's confirmation, along with two others, based on reports from the State Security Service. The withheld confirmations also included a former senator from Taraba, Sani Danladi, and a nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete.Upon being informed of the Senate's decision, a seemingly resolute El-Rufai met with President Tinubu, who revealed the existence of critical petitions against El-Rufai's nomination. President Tinubu requested a 24-hour grace period to review the SSS report and the petitions. However, perceiving potential power plays at work, the ex-governor preemptively withdrew his interest in the ministerial position.Although President Tinubu had previously entrusted El-Rufai with the task of resolving Nigeria's persistent power challenges, this latest development indicates underlying tensions within the nation's political arena.El-Rufai's associates note that he had hinted at his wish to retire from public service in favour of his academic pursuits earlier this year. This trajectory was disrupted when President-elect Tinubu called upon him to tackle the power sector inefficiencies in Nigeria. However, with recent events, questions loom regarding the underlying dynamics between these two political giants.Against the backdrop of this political whirlwind, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai's media adviser, remained tight-lipped, offering no comments on the unfolding saga.