Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heir Holdings, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa, Abuja, marking his first visit since the President's inauguration in May. Elumelu's discussion with Tinubu remained private in nature. However, he expressed his confidence in the government's policies as a leader within the private sector.

Elumelu stated, "The private sector is encouraged by the bold decisions of President Bola Tinubu and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit. It’s all about Nigerian people, it’s all about youths, it’s all about making sure our women are involved and empowered. It’s about making sure our youths get jobs and I think Mr. President has this at the back of his mind."

The meeting between Elumelu and Tinubu underlines the significance of private sector engagement and optimism in the governmental initiatives. However, the exact details of their conversation remained undisclosed
 

