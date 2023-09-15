The special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu, Jim Obazee, and his support team are set to begin questioning officials implicated in alleged wrongdoing at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities. This development comes after the dismissal and subsequent arrest of Godwin Emiefele, which prompted Tinubu to appoint Obazee to investigate CBN activities and related entities.The Inspector General of Police (IGP) deployed a four-man team of senior officers on September 6 to support Obazee in his investigation of the apex bank and associated organizations. The deployment followed a letter from Obazee dated August 18 requesting police personnel to facilitate his investigation.Preliminary findings, based on intelligence gathered by the investigative team led by DCP Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo, are reportedly causing concern among top management at the CBN and NIRSAL. The investigators are expected to examine various corruption allegations, including the N5.6 billion wheat project scandal, allegations of embezzlement, and possible misconduct by CBN officials and affiliates.Efforts to destroy office files, contract documents, and records at NIRSAL have been reported, potentially hindering the investigation. However, the investigative team is determined to obtain the necessary contract records and documents to uncover the truth.The investigation is in line with President Tinubu's commitment to fighting corruption and economic sabotage, with a focus on recovering funds allocated to agricultural programs.