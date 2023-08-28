The release of significant water volumes from Cameroon's Lagdo Dam has prompted Nigerian states along the River Benue's path to prepare for potential flood disasters. To mitigate casualties and damage associated with flooding, states in the potential danger zone have advised residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate.
About 11 states, including Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Cross River, are anticipated to experience the consequences of the dam's opening. Cameroon informed Nigeria's Federal Government of the forthcoming dam release.
The communication advised precautionary measures to be taken to minimize the damage on both sides of the River Benue basin. The dam, located south of Garoua, often releases significant water volumes when overflowing, causing flooding downstream in various Nigerian states. Nigerian authorities have initiated measures to relocate residents from flood-prone areas and to sensitize the public about the potential risks.