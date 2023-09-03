As Cameroon opens the Lagdo Dam, residents in 11 Nigerian states are living in fear of potential flooding. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued warnings to people in flood-prone areas located downstream of River Benue. The Cameroonian government has opened the dam, releasing 200 cubic meters per second, equivalent to about 18 million cubic meters of water daily. This announcement has caused panic, given the history of devastating floods in the region caused by the dam's release.The affected states include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa. NEMA has urged residents in these states to evacuate to safer areas. However, there is a reported lack of compliance with the evacuation orders.Several states have initiated measures to address the impending flood. Delta State has set up a flood disaster management committee and is preparing camps in flood-impacted areas. In Edo State, communities prone to flooding have been cautioned to prepare for potential floods. Niger State has been divided into flood-prone and non-flood-prone areas, and traditional rulers have been sensitized to the risk.Anambra State has established a flood committee, urged residents in flood-prone areas to take proactive measures, and sent early warnings to affected communities. Benue State has designated public schools in 22 LGAs as camps for potential flood victims. Rivers State has initiated plans to mitigate predicted flooding, focusing on clearing waterways, vaccination, and providing shelter and relief materials.Taraba State has also advised communities along the Benue River to relocate, as it anticipates flooding from the opening of the Lagdo Dam. Enugu State has formed a task force on erosion to mitigate the impact of flooding.Kogi State residents in flood-prone areas have begun relocating, taking early warnings seriously. The federal government plans to relocate 10,000 people in the Mosun Community of Kogi State. Concerned residents are moving their belongings to safer areas to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating floods