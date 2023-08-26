Spanish Women’s World Cup-winning midfielder, Jenni Hermoso, has spoken out against Luis Rubiales, the head of the country’s football federation, stating that she did not give her consent to be kissed by him. This follows Rubiales' refusal to step down amid global outcry over the incident.Hermoso, along with 80 other players, released a statement through the women players' union Futpro, announcing that they would boycott international call-ups "if the current leadership continues" at the Spanish football federation.Rubiales, 46, defended himself during an emergency meeting of the RFEF, claiming that the kiss was "mutual, euphoric, and consensual" and that Hermoso had agreed when he asked if he could give her a "peck." He further asserted that Hermoso had initiated physical contact.However, Hermoso vehemently contradicted his statements, saying, "I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me, and in no case did I seek to lift up the president." She expressed her displeasure at her words being questioned and fabricated.Futpro's statement, signed by all 23 World Cup winners and other players, called for substantial changes to help the national team's growth and preserve its success for future generations. The players emphasized their refusal to participate in the national team squad if the current leadership persists