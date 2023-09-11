Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, has resigned from his position amid controversy surrounding a kiss he shared with Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup final presentation ceremony. The kiss, which Hermoso stated was not consensual, led to public outcry and FIFA suspending Rubiales pending an investigation.



Hermoso also submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor's office, which is now with Spain's high court. Despite initial defiance and claims of mutual consent, Rubiales ultimately decided to step down.



In an interview with Piers Morgan, Rubiales expressed that he could not continue in his role, citing the advice of family and close friends to focus on his dignity and life. He tweeted his commitment to defending his honorability and innocence.



In a statement, Rubiales officially announced his resignation from the presidency of the RFEF (Real Federación Española de Fútbol) and his position at UEFA, acknowledging the impact of the FIFA suspension and ongoing proceedings against him. He expressed his desire to avoid further harm to Spanish football and highlighted his faith in the truth prevailing.



Rubiales' resignation marks the end of his tenure as the head of the RFEF, spanning over five years