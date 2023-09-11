The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has ruled on the challenges brought by the PDP and Peter Obi's Labour Party (LP) against Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the February election. The petitioners had questioned the integrity of the election, specifically citing the lack of real-time transmission of results to the election portal by INEC.However, the tribunal ruled that INEC has the discretion to choose the method of result transmission. While the petition was ultimately dismissed, Chidoka, speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, criticized INEC for not living up to its pre-election commitment to real-time result transmission.Chidoka expressed his disappointment with INEC, stating, "INEC is a monumental disgrace. INEC is an organization I am ashamed to be associated with as a Nigerian." He highlighted INEC's previous assurances regarding real-time transmission during governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun.He called for third-party verification of INEC's systems to ensure a glitch-free election day. He further criticized INEC for its inability to test the election results portal on a large scale and argued that INEC's defense in court was a "shame."Chidoka lamented that such issues tarnish Nigeria's image internationally and questioned why the country cannot follow the examples of nations like India and Indonesia, which conduct more successful elections despite their large populations