President Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcomed a prominent 62-member delegation from Rivers State to the Presidential Villa in Abuja and made notable remarks during the meeting. Tinubu lauded Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and current FCT Minister, emphasizing that Wike serves as more than just a minister in his administration; he is also an adviser.Addressing the concerns of the Rivers State stakeholders, particularly regarding infrastructure development, Tinubu expressed his commitment to addressing issues like the dilapidated Elementary Junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road, which connects to the Port Harcourt Refinery.President Tinubu recognized Wike's proactive approach to his ministerial duties and praised his dedication to the betterment of the state.Furthermore, President Tinubu urged the younger generation to exercise patience with the governmental processes and emphasized his role as the "Captain and Chief Salesman" of the nation. He vowed to work diligently to meet the high expectations of the Nigerian people and requested divine guidance to fulfill their aspirations, concluding his statements with a commitment not to disappoint Nigerians