Garba Shehu, the media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed that Buhari has been spending his time away from office tending to his farm in Daura, Katsina State. In a statement titled 'One Hundred Days after Buhari,' Shehu explained that Buhari's decision to stay in Daura was to avoid distracting the new APC administration in Abuja and to get some much-needed rest.



Buhari reportedly dedicates four days a week to farming and is pleased with the progress of his crops and animals. Despite his restful routine, he continues to receive numerous "special guests" including party loyalists, grassroots groups, farmers, artisans, artists, healthcare professionals, religious leaders, and community leaders.



Shehu also lamented the lack of recognition for Buhari's achievements during his time in power. He accused critics of ignoring the positive changes brought about by the Buhari government over the last eight years. Shehu further criticized individuals who, in his view, are hypocritical and benefited from government resources while attacking Buhari's administration.



Shehu emphasized that President Tinubu, another prominent political figure, would see through such criticism, and he expressed confidence that history would judge Buhari fairly