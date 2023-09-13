Access Bank Nigeria

Politics Garba Shehu Calls Out Ex-Military Governor's Alleged Misappropriation of Funds

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-09-13T195334.552.jpg
Malam Garba Shehu, former President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, has strongly criticized a prominent critic of the former president, alleging that he was a beneficiary of government funds and even purchased his underwear from government coffers. In a statement, Shehu stated that while Buhari's administration took significant steps to combat corruption, including implementing the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPS), it faced criticism from many quarters.

Shehu defended the administration's track record, asserting that it had brought about substantial positive changes during its eight-year tenure. He chastised those who had attacked the government, particularly a former military governor from a northern state who he claimed had personally benefited from government resources. Shehu also criticized individuals who had been set free by the administration despite their involvement in corrupt practices.

While Shehu acknowledged that there may have been missteps during Buhari's presidency, he emphasized that the former president's intentions were always good. He concluded by suggesting that history would judge Buhari's legacy fairly
 

Similar threads

E
Politics Former President Obasanjo Slams Buhari's Spending Habits and Lack of Economic Understanding
Replies
0
Views
226
ese
E
E
Politics Tinubu Speaks Out Against Gabon Coup, Highlights Importance of Rule of Law Across Africa"
Replies
0
Views
226
ese
E
E
Politics Thunderous Applause Erupts as Wike Takes Oath of Office Amid Governors and Ministers
Replies
0
Views
357
ese
E
E
Politics Tinubu Sets Performance Criteria for Ministers, Warns of Imminent Firings
Replies
0
Views
185
ese
E
E
  • Sticky
Metro Breaking News: UK Police Files Bribery Charges Against Ex-Petroleum Minister Alison-Madueke
Replies
0
Views
944
ese
E
Back
Top