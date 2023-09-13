Malam Garba Shehu, former President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, has strongly criticized a prominent critic of the former president, alleging that he was a beneficiary of government funds and even purchased his underwear from government coffers. In a statement, Shehu stated that while Buhari's administration took significant steps to combat corruption, including implementing the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPS), it faced criticism from many quarters.Shehu defended the administration's track record, asserting that it had brought about substantial positive changes during its eight-year tenure. He chastised those who had attacked the government, particularly a former military governor from a northern state who he claimed had personally benefited from government resources. Shehu also criticized individuals who had been set free by the administration despite their involvement in corrupt practices.While Shehu acknowledged that there may have been missteps during Buhari's presidency, he emphasized that the former president's intentions were always good. He concluded by suggesting that history would judge Buhari's legacy fairly