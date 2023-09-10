Kayode Israel
Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ahoada, Rivers State, was tragically killed during an ambush on his team while returning from an operation. The Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, identified Gift David Okpara Okpolowu and his criminal gang as responsible for the murder. Okpolowu's gang had established camps in the area, contributing to a surge in violent crimes such as kidnapping and terrorism in Ahoada East LGA.
In response, Governor Fubara declared Okpolowu and his gang wanted and offered a bounty of 100 million naira for information leading to their arrest and prosecution. Additionally, Cassidy Ikegbidi, a local traditional ruler, faced an indefinite suspension for allegedly cooperating with the criminal gang.
Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun strongly condemned Angbashim's murder, emphasizing the importance of arresting and prosecuting the culprits swiftly. Egbetokun regarded the incident as a challenge to national security and emphasized that any harm to police officers would be treated seriously, with perpetrators facing justice.
This tragic incident underscores the ongoing struggle against criminal elements in the region, with the government and law enforcement agencies taking significant measures to combat the rising crime wave.
