Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Governor Fubara, Rivers State Governor Offers 100 Million Naira Reward for Capture of DPO's Killers

K

Kayode Israel

Moderator
20230909_214311-310x150_c.jpg
Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ahoada, Rivers State, was tragically killed during an ambush on his team while returning from an operation. The Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, identified Gift David Okpara Okpolowu and his criminal gang as responsible for the murder. Okpolowu's gang had established camps in the area, contributing to a surge in violent crimes such as kidnapping and terrorism in Ahoada East LGA.

In response, Governor Fubara declared Okpolowu and his gang wanted and offered a bounty of 100 million naira for information leading to their arrest and prosecution. Additionally, Cassidy Ikegbidi, a local traditional ruler, faced an indefinite suspension for allegedly cooperating with the criminal gang.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun strongly condemned Angbashim's murder, emphasizing the importance of arresting and prosecuting the culprits swiftly. Egbetokun regarded the incident as a challenge to national security and emphasized that any harm to police officers would be treated seriously, with perpetrators facing justice.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing struggle against criminal elements in the region, with the government and law enforcement agencies taking significant measures to combat the rising crime wave.
 
Last edited by a moderator:

Similar threads

E
Metro Delta Police Detain Over 100 Individuals Allegedly Involved in Gay Wedding
Replies
0
Views
175
ese
E
E
Politics Thunderous Applause Erupts as Wike Takes Oath of Office Amid Governors and Ministers
Replies
0
Views
335
ese
E
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Women issue ultimatum for arrest of Rivers’ serial killers – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
605
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Wike declares ‘Bobrisky’ wanted – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
3K
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Wike approves N30,000 wage for Rivers workers – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
869
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
Back
Top