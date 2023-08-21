Access Bank Nigeria

Thunderous Applause Erupts as Wike Takes Oath of Office Amid Governors and Ministers

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, garnered resounding applause during the swearing-in ceremony of ministers-designate at the presidential villa's banquet hall. The highlight occurred when Ajuri Ngelale, the event's compere and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, introduced Wike as the "minister-designate from the great Rivers state." The crowd erupted in uproarious applause and laughter, causing Wike to stifle a smile.

Yahaya Bello, Kogi State's governor, led the cheers as Wike bowed in response to his introduction. After taking his oath of office, Wike's friendly interaction with President Bola Tinubu, where they exchanged an extended handshake, further amused the audience.

Amid the laughter, Ngelale intervened, requesting that the noise be toned down. President Tinubu had appointed Wike, an opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Wike, among 48 ministerial nominees screened by the Senate, had previously shown camaraderie with Tinubu and APC figures.

Wike's affiliation with Tinubu extended to joint meetings and the inauguration of infrastructure projects. He is also part of the PDP campaign council for upcoming elections in Imo, Rivers, and Kogi.
 

