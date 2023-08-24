Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender on racketeering charges, potentially leading to his mugshot being taken at a Georgia jail. This marks the fourth impending criminal trial as he seeks to regain the presidency. Trump, 77, faces arrest at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, accused of collaborating with 18 co-defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia. The billionaire real estate magnate's fourth indictment ushers in a year of courtroom drama while he juggles legal proceedings with campaign efforts.Trump's arrest follows his refusal to participate in a televised primary debate in Wisconsin, where most of his 2024 Republican presidential rivals trail behind him in polls. Despite his legal woes, many candidates expressed support for Trump as the party's nominee even if he's convicted.In a pre-recorded interview, aired on his Truth Social platform, Trump dismissed the four criminal indictments against him as "nonsense," attributing them to a politically biased Justice Department under President Joe Biden. As preparations for his jail arrival were underway, security measures were heightened due to the Fulton County Jail's ongoing Justice Department investigation into inmate deaths and harsh living conditions.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a Friday noon deadline for the 19 defendants, including Trump, to surrender. While an exact arrival time was not disclosed, Trump's proclamation on Truth Social suggested he would "PROUDLY BE ARRESTED."Previous arrests this year spared Trump from mugshots, but standard Georgia procedure mandates it upon arrest before release on the $200,000 bond. Prominent figures like former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, Trump's White House Chief of Staff, also face charges. Trump is the first US president to confront criminal charges, with trials set amidst the Republican primary season and the 2024 presidential campaign.As dates are proposed for trials across various states, the legal battles place Trump at the center of political and legal attention.Regenerate