Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested in Georgia on charges of racketeering and conspiracy, following his alleged involvement in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. The arrest took place at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, with Trump spending less than 30 minutes there before leaving in a motorcade for the airport after posting a $200,000 bond. This arrest marks a historic moment as Trump had his mug shot taken during the booking process, becoming the first serving or former US president to do so.Trump's arrest came shortly after he declined to participate in a televised debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring other contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Despite his absence, most of the candidates expressed their support for Trump as the party's nominee even if he were a convicted felon.The legal proceedings add to Trump's ongoing legal challenges. He has previously faced criminal indictments on various charges, including paying hush money to a porn star, mishandling government documents, and conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss. The trials may coincide with the Republican presidential primary season and the campaign for the 2024 White House election. Special counsel Jack Smith proposed a trial start date in January 2024 for Trump's charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. Trump's attorneys suggested a start date in April 2026. The racketeering case related to his arrest is scheduled to potentially begin in March 2024.