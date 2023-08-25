Access Bank Nigeria

World Mug Shot of Trump Emerges Following Arrest in Election Controversy

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-08-25T085519.825.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested in Georgia on charges of racketeering and conspiracy, following his alleged involvement in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. The arrest took place at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, with Trump spending less than 30 minutes there before leaving in a motorcade for the airport after posting a $200,000 bond. This arrest marks a historic moment as Trump had his mug shot taken during the booking process, becoming the first serving or former US president to do so.

Trump's arrest came shortly after he declined to participate in a televised debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring other contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Despite his absence, most of the candidates expressed their support for Trump as the party's nominee even if he were a convicted felon.

The legal proceedings add to Trump's ongoing legal challenges. He has previously faced criminal indictments on various charges, including paying hush money to a porn star, mishandling government documents, and conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss. The trials may coincide with the Republican presidential primary season and the campaign for the 2024 White House election. Special counsel Jack Smith proposed a trial start date in January 2024 for Trump's charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. Trump's attorneys suggested a start date in April 2026. The racketeering case related to his arrest is scheduled to potentially begin in March 2024.
 

Similar threads

E
World Legal Action Looms: Trump Faces Potential Arrest in Georgia Election Racketeering Case
Replies
0
Views
120
ese
E
C
World Trump - ‘no way Joe Biden won the election’ after new poll claims 67% of his voters do not consider the president to be the legitimate winner - LIB
Replies
0
Views
2K
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
World Meet the Indian man who prays to life-size statue of Donald Trump, calls Trump his ‘god’ (photos/video) - LIB
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E
E
World Impeachment: Donald Trump calls for the immediate resignation of Adam Schiff for reading a 'wrong' transcript of his call with Ukrainian president-LIB
Replies
0
Views
870
ese
E
Nigeria World News
World Donald Trump on being president: ‘What do I get out of it? I get impeached!’ – USA Today
Replies
0
Views
450
Nigeria World News
Nigeria World News
Back
Top