President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allocated ministerial portfolios to the 45 confirmed ministers, following their approval by the Senate last week. The list of portfolios, disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, highlights the creation of new ministries and the splitting of existing ones.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been divided, appointing Ekperipe Ekpo as the Minister of State for Gas Resources, and Heineken Lokpobiri as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. The new structure's impact on the position of the senior Minister of Petroleum remains uncertain.



The Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, along with the Ministry of Works and Housing, have also been divided. Wale Edun takes on the role of Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Atiku Bagudu is appointed Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.



Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State, has been named Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Dele Alake, previously a Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, will oversee the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.



Newly created ministries include Marine and Blue Economy, led by Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Tourism, supervised by Lola Ade-John.

The swearing-in of the new ministers is scheduled for August 21st, 2023, at the State House Conference Centre in Aso Villa, Abuja, at 10:00 am. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. George Akume, announced this in a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey.