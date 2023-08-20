President Bola Tinubu has responded to public concerns over the omission of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the recent list of ministries and their corresponding ministers. In a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, it was announced that Engr. Abubakar Momoh will be redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.In addition to this redeployment, a subtle change has been made to the nomenclature of the ministry, now renamed from Niger Delta Affairs to Niger Delta Development.President Tinubu has also orchestrated minor reshuffles among the Ministers-Designate for various federal ministries. Adegboyega Oyetola will now serve as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo takes on the role of Minister of Interior, and Hon. Sa’idu Alkali assumes the position of Minister of Transportation.Furthermore, the Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector have been consolidated into the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Senator Heineken Lokpobiri will serve as the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, while Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo takes on the role of Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.The statement concluded by affirming that all changes mentioned have been immediately put into effect according to the directives of the President.