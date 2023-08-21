Manchester United has announced that Mason Greenwood will be leaving the club following the dropping of charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the striker. The decision comes after Greenwood's suspension from the club since his initial arrest in January 2022, and subsequent charges in October 2022. However, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges in February of the current year due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence.In an official statement, the club stated, "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped." The statement further explained that the evidence collected during the investigation did not support the original allegations, but Greenwood acknowledges his mistakes and is taking responsibility for them.Both parties, Manchester United and Greenwood, have mutually agreed that it would be most suitable for the striker to continue his career away from Old Trafford. The club expressed their intention to work with Greenwood towards achieving this outcome.Greenwood's departure from Manchester United marks the end of a period of uncertainty surrounding his professional future in light of the allegations and legal proceedings.