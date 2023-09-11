French midfielder Paul Pogba has allegedly tested positive for testosterone following Juventus' first match of the season against Udinese. Pogba's return to the Italian club from Manchester United has been marred by injuries and fitness concerns. Sources in Italy, such as Corriere dello Sport and Sportmediaset, have reported that he is facing suspension due to the presence of traces of testosterone in his system early in the season.Pogba has seen limited action this season, playing only 32 minutes, and was not part of the squad for the Serie A opener against Udinese. If found guilty, he could be investigated by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal, potentially resulting in a ban of up to two years, as reported by Sportmediaset. If it is determined that the alleged doping was intentional, the ban could be extended to four years.Reports from Italy suggest that Pogba may have violated articles 2.1 and 2.2 of Serie A's regulations, which pertain to 'the presence of a prohibited substance' and 'the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance.' Testosterone is a hormone known to enhance muscle size, strength, and recovery from physical exertion, and it can be found in various forms, including injections and gels