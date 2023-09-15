The Lagos Annex of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) has disclosed that it summoned music promoter Samson Balogun, known as Sam Larry, and others following a petition filed by the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, alleging assault and other offenses. However, the police stated that Mohbad failed to appear at the station to support his case and adopt his petition.The late Mohbad's June 27 petition accused Sam Larry and 15 others of threatening his life, damaging equipment valued at over N5 million, and physically assaulting him during a video shoot. Mohbad claimed that the individuals were armed and that they disrupted the video shoot, leading to the altercation.In response, Sam Larry and the other suspects filed a counter-petition against Mohbad, accusing him of defamation of character.The FCID spokesperson for the Lagos Annex, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, stated that the police had initiated an investigation based on the initial petition but could not proceed further due to Mohbad's absence and lack of evidence to support his allegations. He urged Mohbad to provide evidence and defend his case to assist in a proper investigation.The case remains unresolved as the police await further action from Mohbad regarding his petition.