Nigerian musician and Marlian Records founder, Naira Marley, engaged in a discussion with the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Marwa, in Abuja. The meeting aimed to deliberate on effective strategies to combat the issue of illicit drugs in Nigeria.

Naira Marley, known for his substantial influence among Nigerian youths, expressed his unwavering support for the fight against drug abuse. This move comes after the artist faced criticism for statements suggesting his determination to continue smoking despite opposition.

The singer has encountered controversies in the past, including allegations of involvement in internet fraud and being implicated in an incident where a former artist signed to his label, Mohbad, was reportedly harmed.

17569040_20230817164207_jpegf641bf91442f3816bef1a1be417b6993.jpg

Naira Marley's music career has also been remarkably successful, with hits like "Abracadabra," "Soapy," "Opotoyi," and "Koleyewon" contributing to his status as one of Nigeria's most accomplished artists.
 

