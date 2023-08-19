The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency's (NDLEA) spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, has responded to critics by urging them to focus on the message conveyed by Naira Marley. This comes in response to the controversy surrounding a video of Naira Marley's visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.In the video, Naira Marley, who has been associated with drug-related issues, was seen advising young people to refrain from using illicit substances. Babafemi defended NDLEA's decision to involve Naira Marley, stating that the agency intentionally engaged the controversial artist to promote drug abuse awareness.Babafemi emphasized that the agency's aim is to discourage substance abuse through advocacy messages, especially since Naira Marley has a significant following of young fans known as "Marlians." He explained that Naira Marley's influence could encourage his followers to make positive changes in their lives.While using Naira Marley as an advocate, Babafemi clarified that this doesn't exempt him from legal consequences. He emphasized that NDLEA would not hesitate to take action if Naira Marley is caught with illegal substances, as demonstrated by the agency's previous arrests of his associates.Actress Tonto Dikeh was among the critics who questioned NDLEA's decision to involve Naira Marley. She voiced her concerns on social media, stating that NDLEA's actions reflected poorly on the agency's reputation. Dikeh criticized the agency's choice and expressed her willingness to discuss the matter further if approached for an interview or drug test by NDLEA.