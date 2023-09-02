The suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area in Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, was detained by the Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun State command, on allegations of diverting local government allocations and accusing Governor Dapo Abiodun of withholding these funds.



Adedayo had previously accused the governor of not releasing local government funds for the past two years. He voluntarily went to the DSS Abeokuta office twice, on Thursday and Friday, in response to their invitation regarding these allegations.



However, he was detained after the second visit on Friday, and it is reported that he may remain in custody throughout the weekend.



One of Adedayo's aides expressed concern about his well-being, as he had not been allowed to leave the DSS office since his arrival. The governor had also visited the DSS office for a brief period during this time.



The situation raises questions about the ongoing investigation into the allegations of fund diversion and the detainment of the local government chairman