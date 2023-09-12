Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Governor Abiodun Addresses Datkem Plaza Demolition: 'No Personal Vendetta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has addressed concerns about the partial demolition of Datkem Plaza, emphasizing that he is not driven by vindictiveness in his actions. The governor made this statement during an inspection of the reconstruction of the Mowe-Ofada road in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Datkem Plaza is a property owned by Olufunke, the wife of Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State who served from 2003 to 2011. The plaza, situated in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, was partially demolished by state urban development ministry officials on the previous Sunday.

In response, Olufunke accused Governor Abiodun of illegality and expressed her intent to seek legal redress despite significant losses incurred.

Governor Abiodun stressed that the demolition was not intended to "witch-hunt" anyone and reaffirmed the importance of adhering to building codes. He asserted that a responsible government must uphold the rule of law and ensure that building laws are respected to prevent chaos in the state.

Abiodun also urged residents to comply with the building codes and regulations of the state while dispelling insinuations of vindictiveness in his administration's actions
 

