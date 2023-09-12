Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter MohBad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has tragically passed away at the age of 27. The former Marlian Records signee's death was confirmed by YBNL Music Executive and singer Olamide, who expressed his sorrow on social media with a heartbreak emoji. MohBad, known for his hit singles like "Ponmo," "Feel Good," and "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" with Rexxie, had been nominated three times for The Headies awards in 2022. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry, leaving fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of a rising talent.