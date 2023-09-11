Access Bank Nigeria

One of Nigeria's Most Respected Chartered Accountants, Akintola Williams, Dies at 104

Nigeria's first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, has passed away at the age of 104. He died at his residence in Lagos on Monday.

Akintola Williams was a trailblazing figure in the field of accounting and finance in Nigeria, often referred to as the "doyen of accounting" for his pioneering contributions to the profession. His legacy includes being one of the founders of the first indigenous accounting firm in Nigeria, Akintola Williams & Co., which later became Deloitte Nigeria.

Throughout his illustrious career, he made significant contributions to the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria and played a crucial role in mentoring and inspiring future generations of accountants. His passing marks the end of an era in Nigeria's financial history, and he will be remembered as a true pioneer in the field.
 

