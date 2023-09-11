Access Bank Nigeria

10 important facts about akintola williams

Akintola Williams, the doyen of Nigerian chartered accountants and a pioneering figure in the country's financial sector, passed away at the remarkable age of 104. This report delves into ten key aspects of his life and career

  • Early Life: Akintola Williams was born in the United Kingdom on August 9, 1919.
  • Educational Foundation: He began his educational journey at Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School in Lagos Island in the early 1930s.
  • Scholarship Recipient: He earned a scholarship from the United Africa Company (UAC) that enabled him to attend Yaba Higher College, where he obtained a diploma in commerce.
  • Studies in the UK: In 1944, he traveled to England to study at the University of London, focusing on Banking and Finance. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1946.
  • Chartered Accountancy: In 1949, he qualified as a chartered accountant in England.
  • Family Legacy: He was the elder brother of Chief Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams, QC, SAN, the first Nigerian to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
  • First Chartered Accountant in Nigeria: Akintola Williams was the first Nigerian to achieve the designation of a chartered accountant.
  • Founding a Pioneering Firm: In 1952, he founded Akintola Williams & Co, the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, with its headquarters in Lagos.
  • Leadership in Accountancy: He played a significant role as a founding member and the inaugural president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
  • Contributions to Training: Williams was instrumental in establishing the Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960, becoming its first president, to train future accountants.
Akintola Williams' groundbreaking contributions to the field of accountancy and his pioneering spirit have left an indelible mark on Nigeria's financial landscape. His legacy continues to inspire and influence the accounting profession in the country and beyond

Akintola Williams died on the 11th of September at the age of 104
 

