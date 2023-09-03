Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially named Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland, ending a prolonged period of uncertainty and disputes over the vacant throne. The appointment was confirmed by Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.The statement expressed Governor Makinde's congratulations to the newly appointed Soun, emphasizing the significance of the role in fostering harmony, understanding, and tolerance within the community.Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, who is known to be a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), will succeed the late Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who reigned for 48 years until his passing in December 2021.The succession to the Soun throne had been marred by disputes and claims from various ruling houses since Ajagungbade III's demise. Olaoye's appointment is expected to bring resolution to the longstanding issue and fill the leadership void that has persisted for almost two years.The statement called upon all residents of Ogbomosoland to collaborate with the new monarch to uphold the legacy of his predecessors