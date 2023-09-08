Former pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House, Washington DC, United States, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, has been officially crowned as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland. This significant event took place in the early hours of a Friday, with enthusiastic crowds gathering at the palace to celebrate and honor the new monarch as he assumed his ancestral throne.



Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye's journey to becoming the Soun of Ogbomosoland began when he arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, for the traditional rituals and installation ceremony. He was selected for this revered position by Oyo State Governor Seyin Makinde, following the vacancy left by the passing of Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III on December 12, 2021.



Laoye's arrival in Ogbomoso was marked by a private helicopter landing at Ogbomoso Grammar School before proceeding to the palace. The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Olusegun Olayiwola, had previously announced Governor Makinde's selection of Laoye, following the prescribed legal procedures.



As the new Soun of Ogbomosoland, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Laoye assumes a role of great cultural and historical significance, and his ascension was met with congratulations and well-wishes from the community and the state government