Paul Pogba, the French midfielder currently playing for Juventus, has been embroiled in a doping controversy after testing positive for testosterone following his club's Serie A fixture against Udinese on August 20. Although he didn't participate in that game, Pogba has subsequently played in matches against Bologna and Empoli as the results were being analyzed.



Italy's national anti-doping tribunal has provisionally suspended the 30-year-old, granting him three days to request a B sample for further testing. The potential consequences of this violation could lead to a maximum suspension of four years, which includes an initial two-year ban, with the possibility of it being doubled if it's proven that the substance was taken deliberately.



Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, defended her client's actions, asserting that he "never wanted to break the rules." However, this incident has cast a shadow over his career, potentially affecting his future in professional football.



Juventus issued a statement confirming Pogba's precautionary suspension, emphasizing their right to consider the next steps in this ongoing case.



Pogba had rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after spending six years in the Premier League. The outcome of this doping violation investigation could have significant implications for his career and reputation.